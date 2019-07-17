Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SHW, WHR, ANAB

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), where a total of 2,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 436,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB) saw options trading volume of 1,853 contracts, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SHW options , WHR options , or ANAB options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: SHW , WHR , ANAB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar