Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SHW, WHR, ANAB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), where a total of 2,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 436,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB) saw options trading volume of 1,853 contracts, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
