Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SGEN, NUS, QCOM

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seattle Genetics Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 10,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.6% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) saw options trading volume of 5,071 contracts, representing approximately 507,100 underlying shares or approximately 107.2% of NUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of NUS. Below is a chart showing NUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 114,246 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 14,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

