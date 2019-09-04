Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 67,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 69,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 15,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 63,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 15,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
