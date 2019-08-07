Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RMBS, SUM, AEP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total of 5,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 545,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 543,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) options are showing a volume of 10,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,700 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) saw options trading volume of 16,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 7,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,400 underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RMBS options
, SUM options
, or AEP options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »