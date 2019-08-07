Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, MMM

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 4,637 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) options are showing a volume of 25,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,800 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 16,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options , CAT options , or MMM options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

