Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, AMT, IPGP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 8,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 811,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 6,854 contracts, representing approximately 685,400 underlying shares or approximately 41% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) saw options trading volume of 2,557 contracts, representing approximately 255,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNC options , AMT options , or IPGP options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

