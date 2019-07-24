Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 4,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.7% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 20,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,900 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 10,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 4,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,700 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

