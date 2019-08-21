Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVEE, OKTA, HSY

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE), where a total volume of 1,046 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of NVEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of NVEE. Below is a chart showing NVEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,208 contracts, representing approximately 920,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 7,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

