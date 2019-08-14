Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PCG, GOSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 100,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 9,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,500 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 53,463 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 101.4% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 13,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) saw options trading volume of 2,208 contracts, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares or approximately 93% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
