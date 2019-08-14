Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PCG, GOSS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 100,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 9,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,500 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 53,463 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 101.4% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 13,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) saw options trading volume of 2,208 contracts, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares or approximately 93% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options , PCG options , or GOSS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: NVDA , PCG , GOSS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar