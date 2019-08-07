Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 81,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 6,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,000 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 42,450 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 2,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 13,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1210 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1210 strike highlighted in orange:
