Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NSC, STZ, NGVT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), where a total of 7,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 7,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 718,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT) saw options trading volume of 1,084 contracts, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of NGVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of NGVT. Below is a chart showing NGVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NSC options , STZ options , or NGVT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

