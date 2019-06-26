Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, UNIT, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 27,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 3,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) saw options trading volume of 11,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,200 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 37,191 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 5,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options
, UNIT options
, or CRM options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »