Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 185,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 49,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 10,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $327.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $327.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) options are showing a volume of 26,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of MYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 7,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,600 underlying shares of MYL. Below is a chart showing MYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

