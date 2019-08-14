Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, REGN, ANTM

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 52,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 10,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,714 contracts, representing approximately 371,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 730,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 6,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options , REGN options , or ANTM options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: MS , REGN , ANTM


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar