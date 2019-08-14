Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MS, REGN, ANTM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 52,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 10,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,714 contracts, representing approximately 371,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 730,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 6,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
