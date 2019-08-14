Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, DXCM, URBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medicines Co (Symbol: MDCO), where a total of 6,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 669,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of MDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of MDCO. Below is a chart showing MDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 5,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 12,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 5,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,500 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

