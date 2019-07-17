Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 12,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 34,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 9,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 952,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

