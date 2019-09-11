Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LAD, NEM, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total volume of 782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 78,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 31,108 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.12 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.12 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 33,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
