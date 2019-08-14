Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 49,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 75,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 10,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 16,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,300 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
