Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 49,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 75,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 10,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 16,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,300 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options , CSCO options , or LB options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: JPM , CSCO , LB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar