Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 3,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 303,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 34,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 4,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 11,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

