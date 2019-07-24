Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 5,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 6,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) saw options trading volume of 7,329 contracts, representing approximately 732,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of RHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 6,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,700 underlying shares of RHI. Below is a chart showing RHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

