Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ICUI, CBM, ARLO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), where a total volume of 1,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.4% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Cambrex Corp (Symbol: CBM) options are showing a volume of 2,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.8% of CBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of CBM. Below is a chart showing CBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 8,299 contracts, representing approximately 829,900 underlying shares or approximately 115.7% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ICUI options , CBM options , or ARLO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ICUI , CBM , ARLO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar