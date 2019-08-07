Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ICUI, CBM, ARLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), where a total volume of 1,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.4% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Cambrex Corp (Symbol: CBM) options are showing a volume of 2,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.8% of CBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of CBM. Below is a chart showing CBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 8,299 contracts, representing approximately 829,900 underlying shares or approximately 115.7% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
