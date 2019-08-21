Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, NOC, ATGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 19,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) options are showing a volume of 1,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
