Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, MMM, MYL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 16,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 14,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 4,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) options are showing a volume of 32,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of MYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 16,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MYL. Below is a chart showing MYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
