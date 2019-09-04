Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 6,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 625,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 2,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 118,442 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 14,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 4,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HSY options
, INTC options
, or LMT options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »