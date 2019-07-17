Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 12,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 21,077 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,900 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 94,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 20,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
