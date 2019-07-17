Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 12,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 21,077 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 5,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,900 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 94,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 20,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HSY options , HON options , or AMAT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: HSY , HON , AMAT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar