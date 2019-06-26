Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HES, GIS, XLNX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total of 26,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.7% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 11,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 27,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 5,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,100 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) options are showing a volume of 16,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
