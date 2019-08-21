Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 11,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1205 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1205 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 44,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 3,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 86,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 6,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,100 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
