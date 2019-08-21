Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 11,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1205 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 44,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 3,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 86,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 6,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,100 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options , CRM options , or FB options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GOOGL , CRM , FB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar