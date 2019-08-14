Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 37,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 19,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 8,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GM options
, EA options
, or ZS options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »