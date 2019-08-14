Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 37,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 19,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 8,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options , EA options , or ZS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GM , EA , ZS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar