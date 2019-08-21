Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GES, ADS, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 6,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 634,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) saw options trading volume of 5,898 contracts, representing approximately 589,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 5,741 contracts, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GES options , ADS options , or SPOT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

