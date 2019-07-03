Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DK, EA, OMN

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), where a total volume of 14,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.2% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 10,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 34,778 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 107% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omnova Solutions Inc (Symbol: OMN) options are showing a volume of 2,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of OMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of OMN. Below is a chart showing OMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

