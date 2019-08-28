Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, ETFC, NEE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 10,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) options are showing a volume of 17,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of ETFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 9,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,800 underlying shares of ETFC. Below is a chart showing ETFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 8,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,000 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
