Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, BMY, IP

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 854,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 56,584 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 7,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,000 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 12,415 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 3,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

