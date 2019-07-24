Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSX, ANTM, EW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), where a total volume of 39,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 19,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 8,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 7,793 contracts, representing approximately 779,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
