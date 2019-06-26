Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRCM, UNH, OSIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Care.com Inc (Symbol: CRCM), where a total of 2,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of CRCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 388,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of CRCM. Below is a chart showing CRCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 21,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS) options are showing a volume of 826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of OSIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of OSIS. Below is a chart showing OSIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRCM options , UNH options , or OSIS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

