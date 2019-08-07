Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, WAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 9,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 993,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $825 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $825 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 147,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 4,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) options are showing a volume of 7,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 754,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.1% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,200 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
