Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, ISRG, CL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 7,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 4,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) options are showing a volume of 21,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
