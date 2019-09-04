Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, DPZ, IMMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total of 677 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 78,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 6,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 626,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) saw options trading volume of 2,474 contracts, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
