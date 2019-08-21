Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 7,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 706,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 205.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2110 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2110 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 72,762 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 184.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 216,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 16,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
