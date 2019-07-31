Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMCX, TWLO, AXDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX), where a total volume of 4,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 459,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.4% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 32,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: AXDX) saw options trading volume of 1,688 contracts, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of AXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of AXDX. Below is a chart showing AXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

