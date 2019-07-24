Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), where a total of 703 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 133,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) saw options trading volume of 2,729 contracts, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of VAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of VAR. Below is a chart showing VAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) saw options trading volume of 1,436 contracts, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALGT options , VAR options , or SLAB options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

