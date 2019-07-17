Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, EBAY, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 31,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 40,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 3,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,400 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 6,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 685,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options , EBAY options , or UNFI options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

