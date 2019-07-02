Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, LYB, DAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 18,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 33,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 15,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 28,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
