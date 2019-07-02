Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, LYB, DAL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 18,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 33,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 15,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 28,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options , LYB options , or DAL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: WYNN , LYB , DAL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar