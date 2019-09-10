Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, HD, OMI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 16,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 29,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) options are showing a volume of 9,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 976,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 3,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,900 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
