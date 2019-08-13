Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPLD, WK, OKTA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD), where a total volume of 1,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) options are showing a volume of 1,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of WK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,900 underlying shares of WK. Below is a chart showing WK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 5,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPLD options , WK options , or OKTA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: UPLD , WK , OKTA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar