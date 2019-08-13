Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPLD, WK, OKTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD), where a total volume of 1,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) options are showing a volume of 1,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of WK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,900 underlying shares of WK. Below is a chart showing WK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 5,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
