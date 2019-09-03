Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CXO, NOC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 44,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 276.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 38,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 35,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 9,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 968,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019 , with 3,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



