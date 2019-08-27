Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THS, YELP, VEEV

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS), where a total of 9,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 995,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.6% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 569,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,300 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2019 TickerTech.com

Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 27,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.5% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 14,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2019 TickerTech.com

And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 14,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,600 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2019 TickerTech.com

