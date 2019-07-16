Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TELL, WDAY, TWTR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), where a total of 8,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 872,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of TELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of TELL. Below is a chart showing TELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 7,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR ) options are showing a volume of 52,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TELL options , WDAY options , or TWTR options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TELL , WDAY , TWTR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar