Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TELL, WDAY, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), where a total of 8,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 872,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of TELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of TELL. Below is a chart showing TELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 7,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR
) options are showing a volume of 52,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 4,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
