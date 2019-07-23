Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TAP, LB, DG

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP), where a total volume of 6,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 662,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 21,923 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 6,765 contracts, representing approximately 676,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TAP options , LB options , or DG options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TAP , LB , DG


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar