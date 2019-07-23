Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TAP, LB, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP), where a total volume of 6,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 662,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 21,923 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 6,765 contracts, representing approximately 676,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
