Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRE, ECOL, BREW

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), where a total volume of 10,362 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,500 underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

US Ecology, Inc. (Symbol: ECOL) options are showing a volume of 1,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of ECOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of ECOL. Below is a chart showing ECOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Symbol: BREW) saw options trading volume of 544 contracts, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of BREW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of BREW. Below is a chart showing BREW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRE options , ECOL options , or BREW options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

