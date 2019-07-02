Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total of 3,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 684,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 33,821 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 8,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 3,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,700 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
