Quantcast

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total of 3,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 684,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 33,821 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 8,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,700 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLG options , MPC options , or NTAP options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: SLG , MPC , NTAP


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar